MPD arrests man after short pursuit

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police.

Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off.

MPD said the driver stopped the vehicle after a short pursuit and was taken into custody.

Brandon King, 32, is charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana, according to police.

