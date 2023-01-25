MPD arrests man after short pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police.

Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off.

MPD said the driver stopped the vehicle after a short pursuit and was taken into custody.

Brandon King, 32, is charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana, according to police.

