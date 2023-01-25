Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD investigating reported carjacking

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened early this morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the victims reported that they were parked on Murray Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two unknown male subjects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, approached them as they were getting out of the vehicle, demanded the keys and then fled.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Project Homeless Connect event set for Friday
Project Homeless Connect event set for Friday
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Severe damage from storm in Bay Minette
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
Tree crashes into home causing extensive damage in Bay Minette
Tree crashes into home causing extensive damage in Bay Minette