MPD investigating reported carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened early this morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, the victims reported that they were parked on Murray Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two unknown male subjects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, approached them as they were getting out of the vehicle, demanded the keys and then fled.

