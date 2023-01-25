Severe weather expected overnight

(WALA) - A severe storm event is possible overnight tonight for our area.

The Storm Prediction Center rates the potential for severe storms at a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 mph are possible. A few strong tornadoes may also form.

The storms will arrive late this evening and work across the area overnight. Things clear by about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Behind this storm system, cooler and much drier conditions will move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

