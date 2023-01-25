SRCSO deputy arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deputy David Daniels today for felony lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the office.

SRCSO said they were informed yesterday about a report made to the Department of Children and Families regarding Daniels and began to investigate.

Daniels, who was a School Resource Officer at High Road School of Santa Rosa, was removed and replaced.

Detectives said the report made was in reference to an incident in January 2016 and that through the reported information and details of their investigation, they have no reason to believe misconduct occurred while Daniels was on duty or school premises.

SRCSO said anyone with a concern regarding Daniels should contact Lieutenant Sample who is in charge of the School Resource Division.

Sheriff Bob Johnson released this statement:

“Unfortunately, today we had to arrest one of our own. This is another case of an individual that has tarnished the badge. Once we were made aware of it, we responded appropriately, arrested him, and terminated his employment. At the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, we put our citizens first and any deputy who breaks the law will be immediately held accountable.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.