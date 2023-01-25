Volunteering trends in the U.S. with AmeriCorps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every two years AmeriCorps releases the Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey detailing volunteering trends in the United States. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, the research takes the pulse of our nation’s civic health. Its data supports evidence-based decision-making and efforts to understand how people make a difference in communities across the country.

The report also looks at trends in each state and identifies the states with the highest rate of volunteerism. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps, discussed with us the findings of the report and the state of volunteering throughout the country.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at //AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

