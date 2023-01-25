Windy with a partly sunny sky

The severe threat has exited the Gulf Coast and the weather will be improving as a result. It will still be windy today with winds out of the west at 15-30mph at times, so plan for a very breezy day with a partly sunny sky.

As for additional rain, there won’t be much of it. We’ll see only 10% coverage of additional showers, mostly in the form of drizzle during the day and evening. Temperatures will be falling throughout your Wednesday. Most of us will be in the low 50s by the late afternoon hours and down into the upper 30s by dawn on Thursday.

The sky will be mostly sunny again for Thursday and Friday with chilly highs in the mid 50s. We could drop below freezing by dawn Friday. As for the weekend, expect dry weather with no issues for Saturday, but big rain chances return on Sunday.

