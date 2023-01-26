Advertise With Us
‘An Ocean in My Bones’ to be presented at Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Terrency Spivey, writer and director of the play “An Ocean in My Bones” previews the play.

“In Ocean in My Bones” is inspired by the Clotilda slave ship story. “An Ocean in My Bones” premiered at the 2022 Spirit of Our Ancestors festival in the Africatown neighborhood of Mobile. A reworked version of the play, presented by the Clotilda Descendants Association, will make its debut this February at the Festival.

“An Ocean in My Bones” will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at the festival to be held at the Mobile County Training School, 800 Whitley St. in Mobile.

