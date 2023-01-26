Asteroids and Comets!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Astronomically speaking we are about to have as close of a call as close calls get with an asteroid Thursday evening.

It’s called 2023 BU. It’s going to come within 2200 miles of the Earth. That’s about the distance between from Mobile to LA. It’s going to be about the size of a delivery truck. In other words, it wouldn’t fit in the Bankhead tunnel.

This will happen around 6:30 in the evening. It will be coming much closer than communication satellites do and it will be moving at 20,000 mph. This close shave was only discovered five days ago.

If their projections are wrong, no worries, it will mostly burn up in the atmosphere.

This will happen down near South Africa so we’re not going to be able to see this, but there is another celestial event going on tonight that we will be able to see. It’s called the green comet, because well it’s green.

The Green Comet (WALA)

It will be visible now through the next couple of weeks. It will be closest on February 2nd. You might be able to see it with the naked eye or a pair of binoculars you just have to look 41 degrees above the horizon to the NW.

So a couple of cool things happening in the night sky.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.