Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.

Authorities said that while processing the scene, officers were contacted by a bond agent who said he may know who was involved.

Then, while speaking with the bond agent, officers received a report about a residence on nearby West Nashville Avenue that had been hit by gunfire. Officers went to that scene observed that the residence as well as a vehicle had been hit by struck by bullets, according to police.

