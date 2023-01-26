Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park

(WBNG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.

Authorities said that while processing the scene, officers were contacted by a bond agent who said he may know who was involved.

Then, while speaking with the bond agent, officers received a report about a residence on nearby West Nashville Avenue that had been hit by gunfire. Officers went to that scene observed that the residence as well as a vehicle had been hit by struck by bullets, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School
Breanna Chanthanam, pictured, and Benjamin M. Sapp were charged with human trafficking and...
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
MCSO: Three teenagers facing charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy
MCSO: Three teens face charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy
3 teens face charges for drug-laced candy
3 teens face charges for drug-laced candy