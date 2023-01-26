Delray Beach man wins $1 million scratch off prize and almost bought the wrong ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Tallahassee won a $1 million prize off of a scratch off ticket after a man cut in front of him in line.

The Florida Lottery announced that Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, but Espinoza said he almost didn’t get that ticket.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can’t believe I won a million dollars!”

According to the Florida Lottery website, the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1-in-267,739.

Munoz Espinoza purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach.

Espinoza chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. and he and his wife are planning to buy a home for their family.

