Florida man indicted in 2022 death of Cassie Carli

Marcus Spanevelo
Marcus Spanevelo(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Marcus Spanevelo has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 death of Cassie Carli.

Spanevelo, a resident of Panama City, Florida, has been charged with kidnapping that resulted in death.

The charges come after Spanevelo had already been charged in St. Clair County in December for abuse of a corpse. Carli was found buried in a shallow grave in a barn in April 2022 after Santa Rosa County sheriff executed a search warrant in St. Clair County.

Cassie Carli
Cassie Carli(WALA)

The punishment for kidnapping resulting in death ranges from life in prison to death.

