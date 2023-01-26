Gumbo festival set Saturday in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you love good food and good music, Foley is the place to be this weekend.

The Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Festival gets underway Saturday at Heritage Park.

The event will feature many kinds of gumbo, ranging from classic recipes to unique creations with some unexpected ingredients. Also featured will be a gumbo cookoff, craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company, live music, and crafts.

Games and a kid’s zone will be available.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger can get in free.

