Historic graduation ceremony Wednesday in Africatown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a historic graduation ceremony in Africatown Wednesday night. A group of people started their own businesses and are now teaching others about the community’s history along the way.

Graduates took a three-month class together, combining their heritage stories to make sure every voice is heard throughout Africatown. Graduates trained on how to lead groups who may be visiting Africatown.

Tours will focus on the full history of the community and the impact of the Clotilda voyage and the descendants.

“With these experience givers, they’re going to make you think when you take the tour, ‘what can I do?’ not just come here and spectate, but we need to be participators in this history,” said Michelle Browder, facilitator of the Africatown Experience.

These men and women are passionate about the history and educating the public.

“There’s so many layers to the story of Africatown, so it’s going to take us to be able to tell it,” said Jason Lewis, one of the graduates.

To sign up for a tour, reach out to Jason Lewis, tour director, at AfricaTowntours@gmail.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.