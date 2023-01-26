MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Many More Miles Campaign gives new life to old shoes. Will Wiggins with Baldwin Bone and Joint and Genna VanVarden with City of Hope Church spoke with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the community outreach program, who will benefit from the collected shoes and how Baldwin County students can play a part.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to clean up gently-used athletic shoes and any other shoes for all ages, then bag or tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations:

Baldwin Bone and Joint, 1505 Daphne Ave., Daphne

Office of Dr. Glenn Glass, 1303 Main St., Daphne

The University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center

McCoy Outdoor Company

The final drop-off opportunity will be March 25 during the 2023 Azalea Trail Run.

