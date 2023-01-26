MCSO: Three teens face charges after MGM student comes in contact with laced candy

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Three teenagers will face charges connected to drug-laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School.

One student was rushed to the hospital after eating some of that candy this week.

FOX 10 News has learned the youngest suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is also accused of stealing people’s credit card numbers while she was working at a fast food restaurant.

Investigators say some of those credit card numbers were used to buy the drug-laced candy online.

The girl’s mother says her daughter was released from the hospital Monday night and she is recovering at home.

Investigators say multiple students got sick from eating the drug-laced candies bought online.

According to detectives, a 15-year-old student took pictures of 19 customers’ credit cards, while she was employed at a local fast-food restaurant.

She’ll be charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and trafficking in stolen identities which are both felonies.

Detectives say she didn’t do it alone. Her 17-year-old coworker helped her take the pictures.

Investigators go on to say the pair used the stolen credit card information to purchase THC-laced candy online and sold it throughout the school.

Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind says an 18-year-old is also involved.

All three will be charged with distribution of a synthetic drug and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says it’s likely those three warrants will be served by the end of the week.

