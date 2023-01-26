Mobile Cruise Terminal opens its space for events until cruise ship returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Even though Mobile doesn’t have a cruise ship in port right now… . that doesn’t mean the cruise terminal is empty.

The City has been making up lost revenue by renting the space out.

“The space that we have here is rented out for very competitive fees or rates. We’re using that to augment the loss or deficit that we’ve incurred since we lost the ship,” explained Joe Snowden, Executive Director of Administrative Services for the City of Mobile.

The next ship, “Spirit”, will dock in October. Until then, the terminal is a home for celebration.

“The thing is, Mobile has this great facility and we don’t want to let the facility sit unused or closed,” said Snowden.

Snowden says the scenic view of the Mobile River, amenities, and 500 parking spaces make it conducive for all.

“As you look around, this is about 26,000 square feet of open space next to our fabulous river we have. What a great venue that you can not only celebrate inside but go out on the balcony and look at the river itself. This space has always been a popular venue for wedding, dances, balls,” he stated.

With Mardi Gras approaching, Snowden says event requests are already filling the calendar.

“With Mardi Gras-- you’re going to have dances, dinners, we can easily accommodate twenty two hundred people or more. As we plan events here in this space- 2500 max we could have in this space,” he added.

However, the opportunity to rent the space is only open for 9 months until “Spirit” arrives.

“We’re born to celebrate, so let’s celebrate here,” he concluded.

