MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.

19 YEAR OLD Pierce, along with 18 year old Karmelo Derks, and 19 year old Darius Rowser, are all accused of Attempted Murder. Derks and Rowser are in Metro right now.

All three teens went into the WalMart just after Christmas, and got into a fight with another group at the self-check-out area, according to investigators.

They said shots were fired, and two innocent bystanders were hit. According to M-P-D, Pierce was out on bond for a previous crime, when this shooting happened. He’s not only accused of Attempted Murder in this incident, but also first degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Jimaurice Pierce is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to give your name to anyone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.