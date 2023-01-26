Mostly sunny for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the 30s as of 5 a.m., so make sure you bundle up and layer up before leaving the house. The sky will finally go mostly sunny, and we should climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.

You won’t have to worry about any rain chances through Saturday so any outdoor plans will be good to go. Tonight, we’ll bottom out in the low 30s with the sky mostly clear. Rain chances escalate by Sunday with rain coverage jumping to 70%. There will be storms in the mix as well but it’s too soon to know if there will be any severe weather risks.

Temperatures will jump by the weekend and into next week. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday and we get to the mid to low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.