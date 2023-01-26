MPD investigates possible social media threat involving Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Protocols have been followed to increase safety at Baker High School while police investigate a possible threat that may have circulated on social media, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at 8901 Airport Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a student may have circulated the media post.

MPD said it is actively investigating the matter.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.