MPD: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on University Boulevard late this afternoon.

The accident around 4:45 p.m. happened just north of Cottage Hill Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

FOX10 News will have additional details once they become available.

---

