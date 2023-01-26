Advertise With Us
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.

