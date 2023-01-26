Saraland man arrested and charged on several sex crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - William Tindle, 70, of Saraland has been arrested and charged with five sex crimes, according to jail records.

Tindle is facing first degree rape, pornography involving a minor, pornography with intent to distribute and two counts of first degree sexual abuse.

FOX10 News reached out to Saraland PD to gather more information on the case, but they would not provide any information due to the “sensitive nature of the case”.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.



