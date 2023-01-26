Advertise With Us
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins.

Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law.

“I wanted to just announce an immediate change that’s taking place in public safety,” Perkins said during the meeting, which was shared on the city’s Facebook page.

Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has appointed Chief Tommie J. Reese, Sr., State Law Enforcement Coordinator, Interim Police Chief for the City of Selma.

Posted by City of Selma, Alabama Government on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Perkins also announced he had appointed Chief Tommie J. Reese, senior state law enforcement officer, as the interim police chief.

Additional details on why Fulford was placed on administrative leave were not publicly released.

