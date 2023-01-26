Senior Bowl and West Florida Football Host Community Service Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Players are rolling into town for the highly anticipated senior bowl but before they take the field on February 4TH.. they’re giving back to the community in Pensacola.

The Reese’s senior bowl and University of West Florida Football Team came together to put on a free football clinic for local youth. Boys and girls braved the chilly weather to be mentored by some of the best players in college football.

Many of these senior players will continue on to the NFL.

Kids worked on passing, catching, and various other drills.

I caught up with Alabama defensive tackle DJ Dale who spoke with me about what it means for him to give back to the kids and the community.

“I feel like this one is all about giving back to the youth, but they are the future. So, I feel like it’s important to just share the wisdom and knowledge and even some of the mistakes that you made and stuff that helps you get to where you are now because that’s what I want to be.”

We are now just over a week out from the Senior Bowl which is a huge event for the city of Mobile. Executive Director of the senior Bowl Jim Nagy is looking forward to game day and everything it brings.

“You know, we’re trying to build this thing and grow it with the Senior Bowl Summit and the Mardi Gras parade and the Nelly concert. We’re trying to just make it more of a destination. I know the whole Gulf Coast gets excited about the Senior Bowl, but we’re really wanting to bring people from all over the country. This really puts Mobile on the map. You know, we’re very proud of being the home of Mardi Gras but Senior Bowl, if you go around the country, that’s what we’re known for. So, it’s a big week to get everyone in. We’re just excited to get going.”

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is Saturday February 4th right here in Mobile at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30pm.

---

