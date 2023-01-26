Thomasville PD asks public’s help finding missing elderly man

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 83-year-old man who may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

Police said George Cowan was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, near Sweet Water, Ala., and may be traveling in a 2002 green Ford Lariat with Alabama license plate 6598AN5.

Cowan is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Cowan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 334-636-2174 or call 911.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.