Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter indicted on federal gun charge

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr.
Thomas Earl Thomas Jr.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., the man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, now faces federal charges.

A grand jury has indicted Thomas on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors allege that the gun he fired had a so-called “Glock switch,” which transforms a semi-automatic weapon until a fully automatic gun.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

---

