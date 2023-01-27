Advertise With Us
Austal to hold onsite job fair Saturday

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal, Mobile’s largest employer, says it plans to hire about 1,200 new employees over the next year.

To further that goal, Austal is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to the company, training for these jobs will be provided.

Those planning to attend the job fair should bring identification and resumes.

Visit austaljobs.com for more information about the job fair and open positions.

