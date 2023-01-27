Cool, sunny day ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting with some frigid temperatures near or below freezing. Today will be pretty, but cool. Highs will only be in the mid 50s, but there won’t be much wind and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Friday night looks nice if you’re going out, but it will be chilly, so make sure you bundle up.

We’ll be back down in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning. We’ll warm up into the 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. So, any plans you have, the weather will be great!

Rain returns on Sunday. For now, most of the models are bringing the rain in latter in the day and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but the rain could be quite heavy Sunday evening.

