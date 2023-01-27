Court hearing shows dramatic body cam video in Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy’s death

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The preliminary hearing for a man arrested in connection with the shooting death of Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Brad Johnson last summer and injuring fellow deputy Chris Poole was held Thursday.

Austin Hall, who is facing capital murder charges stemming from the June shootout, joined the hearing remotely from Shelby County.

Watching via Zoom in the second-floor courtroom of the Bibb County Courthouse, Sheriff Jody Wade saw as body cam footage of the day was presented as part of the hearing.

“Well, those things are difficult to relive, listen to and see,” Wade said.

The first video was of deputy Chris Poole pursuing Hall when gunshots suddenly blast through Poole’s windshield. One round struck deputy Poole in the head and the video shows Poole grab his radio and scream “I’ve been shot! I’ve been shot!”

In the second video, deputy Brad Johnson was also in pursuit. He pulled over, stood on the running board of his vehicle, fired a round and then he is shot in the head above the right eye.

Sheriff Wade said watching every bit of that was exceedingly difficult.

“I am just very proud and satisfied with the state and their investigation, the attorney general’s office and our district attorney,” he said. “Everybody that’s helped move this process forward, I am very pleased with all the work they’ve done. Yes, I would say everybody is doing a lot better, still missing and mourning Brad. Thinking about everybody that loved him, and of course, a lot us loved him and miss him, dearly.”

Deputy Poole, who survived the shooting, was in the courtroom as well and became visibly shaken by having to relive that day.

The hearing lasted an hour and a half. The judge found enough probable cause to send the case to a Bibb County grand jury.

Austin Hall, meantime, remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.