Fairhope Pirate Dash 5k & Fun Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all runners - there is a fun 5k race taking place to help support local elementary schools.

This beloved Fairhope community event supports all three Fairhope Elementary Schools: Fairhope East Elementary School, Fairhope West Elementary School & J. Larry Newton Elementary School. In its 8th year, the 5k route takes participants through the Fruit & Nut District of downtown Fairhope and finishes along beautiful Mobile Bay at Knoll Park. The 1-Mile Fun Run is an out-and-back route along Bayview Ave. We hope you will join us for this year’s Pirate Dash and help make a substantial impact on early education in Fairhope.

This event is taking place on Saturday, February 4th in Downtown Fairhope at Knoll Park. The races begin at 8 AM. The course maps can be found here.

Adult runners will cost $25 for the 5k and fun run, and child runners under the age of 12 will cost $20. You can sign up for the event on their website.

Now if running isn’t your thing, you can still support Fairhope Elementary schools from your own home by ordering a t-shirt. These can be purchased online for $15! You can also leave a donation here.

If you have any questions about this race, please contact the race director at thepiratedash@gmail.com

