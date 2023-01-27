Financial Resolutions in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the country rings in the new year, Americans are feeling less-than-optimistic when it comes to 2023, according to Fidelity Investments®' latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments discusses the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2023.

