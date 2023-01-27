Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Financial Resolutions in 2023

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the country rings in the new year, Americans are feeling less-than-optimistic when it comes to 2023, according to Fidelity Investments®' latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study. Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments discusses the findings of this year’s study including which financial resolutions made the top of the list for 2023.

For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

This interview is provided by Fidelity Investments.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepsi SoundStage: Murph
Pepsi SoundStage: Murph
An introduction to Roberts Brothers Inc.
An introduction to Roberts Brothers Inc.
Murph shares about upcoming album
Murph shares about upcoming album
Previewing Perspectives: ‘An Ocean in My Bones’
Previewing Perspectives: ‘An Ocean in My Bones’