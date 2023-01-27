First Annual High School Football Senior Showcase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jeremy Howard is giving senior football players a chance to showcase their talents in a game one last time before they graduate.

The game will be held at Ladd-Peebles stadium on Saturday, January 28th at 2:00pm.

Practices for each team were held out at Ladd today in preparation for Saturday’s matchup.

We have team Thunder and team Lightning. Each team is made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas.

Howard’s goal is to help give these players an opportunity to gain exposure from D1, D2, and D3 college football programs.

Players who may have been overlooked will compete and potentially get snatched up by schools with vacancies at certain positions.

Theodore senior defensive end and outside linebacker Travis Bendolph will be on the field Saturday to show off his skills on team lightning. Bendolph helped lead the bobcat’s defense to a 6A region championship and a run in the playoffs.

For those that can’t make it on Saturday, the game will be covered by “Ballin Down South” and streamed on their Roku channel, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

