Improvements planned at Pensacola airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators.

According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors.

More upgrades are in the works, as well. They include an additional concourse, more parking facilities, an upgrade to the current passenger terminal and much more. According to the release, the airport is working to secure funding for the additional improvements.

