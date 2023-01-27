King Cake-Off on Friday at Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The King Cake-Off is tomorrow at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults start at $15 and it’s $5 for children ages three to 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at kingcakeoff.com.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Alabama.

FOX10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith will be the emcee for the event.

