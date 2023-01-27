Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

King Cake-Off on Friday at Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The King Cake-Off is tomorrow at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets for adults start at $15 and it’s $5 for children ages three to 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at kingcakeoff.com.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Alabama.

FOX10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith will be the emcee for the event.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

King Cake-Off on Friday at Mobile Civic Center
King Cake-Off set for Friday in Mobile
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
Krewe De La Daphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year