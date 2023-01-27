Man dies after car runs off of bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water.

The man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.