Man dies after car runs off of bridge

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water.

The man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

