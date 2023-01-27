MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen Program which is a local preliminary competition for the Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen.

Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen 2023, joined Chelsey on FOX10 Midday to talk about how she is impacting the community. Please visit Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen Facebook page and Instagram page @Drubramblett to learn more.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.