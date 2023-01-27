Advertise With Us
Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen Program

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen Program which is a local preliminary competition for the Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen.

Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen 2023, joined Chelsey on FOX10 Midday to talk about how she is impacting the community. Please visit Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen Facebook page and Instagram page @Drubramblett to learn more.

