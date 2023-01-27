Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island.

About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for locals for quite some time. However, the 20-acre park has been closed last March.

During that stretch, a new beach was built.

“I am very excited- it’s a beautiful beach. In my opinion, the prettiest beach on either side of the bay,” said Randall Duiett, Mobile County Commissioner for District 3.

It’s a quaint beach, hence it’s name “pocket beach.”

“I think this is the only beach in Mobile County but the best way to describe it to people that I always use and if you’ve ever been to the Grand Hotel--they have a pocket beach,” he said.

Duiett says locals can expect lots of upgrades.

“That’s just the first phase. We’re ready to start the second phase of this project which includes a new parking lot behind you, some playground equipment- new equipment for the children, some walking paths, new restroom and office facility, so it’s pretty exciting for me. I’m certainly excited for the opportunity for people that live in Mobile County.”

The park project is costing the county 9 million dollars.

“The funding for the renovation of this park is coming from funds from the deep water horizon oil spill that’s been provided from NERDA,” said Duiett.

The beach is finished, but it’s still not open.

Mobile County is waiting on a green light before they can finish the rest of the project.

“The bids for the second phase of the project will be advertised tomorrow throughout the state, so once those bids start coming in, we can start getting an estimated time of how long it’s gonna be before the park can be reopened,” he added.

The Mobile County Commission says that when the park does reopen, they will invite the county for the grand opening and ribbon cutting.

