Netflix password crackdown in coming months

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mom always taught you to share but Netflix says not with everyone. Netflix is cracking down on password sharing.

In a letter to shareholders, the streaming-giant said it will start blocking subscribers from sharing passwords with people outside their household in the coming months.

How would it work?

According to reports, it’ll likely use you geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as “household” members who live together.

Netflix says it recognizes the new policy is a major change for customers and it’s sought to cushion the blow by touting new features aimed at making the transition less painful.

That includes letting members see all the devices using an account. And Netflix plans to roll out a paid-sharing plan.

It piloted a similar program in Latin-America, where subscribers could add a ‘sub-account’ for an additional 3-dollars a month.

Netflix says it realizes some people may cancel as a result. But it expects that borrower households activating their own accounts will counter-balance that revenue loss.

Currently, Netflix allows multiple profiles under a single account-- but the profiles are intended to be used by members of the same household.

