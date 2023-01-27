Previewing Perspectives: ‘An Ocean in My Bones’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Clotilda and Africatown stories will be brought to life featuring the stories of the slave ship Clotilda and Africatown.

This short stage highlight titled “An Ocean in My Bones,” was developed by playwright and award-winning director Terrence Spivey.

Tune into Perspectives with Eric Reynolds to learn more.

