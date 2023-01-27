Advertise With Us
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested today

Jimmeca Pierce (left), Jimaurice Pierce (middle) and Danielle Campbell (right)
Jimmeca Pierce (left), Jimaurice Pierce (middle) and Danielle Campbell (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, the suspect who was arrested today in connection to the Walmart on Beltline shooting, have also been arrested according to MPD.

Danielle Campbell, 44, and Jimmeca Pierce, 24, were both arrested for first degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records.

MPD said they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was named as a suspect the Dec. 27 shooting at Walmart on Beltline which left a man and a woman injured. Police said the woman was holding her infant child when she was struck by gunfire.

Police said Pierce was the last of three suspects MPD was looking for in connection to the shooting.

---

