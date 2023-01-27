Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse announced that the company has agreed to lease space on the corner of Pass Road and Popp’s Ferry Road.

The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive remodel both inside and outside.

“I know Biloxi will be very excited about what we do with the space,” said Rouse. “It will be very different from the old grocery provider that was in that spot, not only in how it looks, but in the products and services offered. We carry everything local, from seafood and local products to entire lines of Gulf Coast made products, not just one or two selections. We will have our own sausage kitchen, smokehouse, bakery, florist and seafood boiling room in the store and everything you could want to eat.”

“This is exciting,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “The development is a direct result of our plans to extend Popp’s Ferry to U.S. 90, making the area a major corridor connecting communities east and west and north and south of the bay. This is the perfect example of a public/prive partnership between the City of Biloxi, X3 Tango Development, SMPDD and Rouses Markets.”

Work on the store is expected to start in April with an opening targeted for the spring of 2024. The new Biloxi location will be the company’s fifth store in Mississippi and employ around 200 people.

The Louisiana-based grocer recently announced a new store in Picayune.

