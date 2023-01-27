Semmes man gets 5 years in prison for possessing machine gun to further drug trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a machine gun to further of a drug-trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday.

According to court documents, Mobile police arrested Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was arrested June 17, 2021, following a high-speed chase of a car in which Cassino was a passenger. The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Court, at which time Cassino and other occupants of the car bailed out and ran into a nearby thick wooded area. Officers pursued Cassino and took him into custody. Authorities said that just before his arrest, Cassino threw down a bag containing a stolen Glock .40 caliber pistol equipped with a machinegun-conversion device, commonly known as a “Glock switch,” and a drum magazine loaded with 25 rounds.

Cassino had not registered the machine gun in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, making his possession of the weapon was illegal, authorities said.

The bag that Cassino discarded also contained 21 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 46 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, according to court documents.

Authorities said data extracted from Cassino’s cell phone contained hundreds of videos, pictures, and messages depicting his possession of guns, drugs, and cash.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Cassino to serve a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison and to pay $100 in special assessments.

