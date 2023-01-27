South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.

Say you saw this segment on Studio 10, and they’ll give you $50 off a 10 pack of tickets, plus 5 free raffle tickets!

South Baldwin Newcomers Club is a 501©(3) in South Baldwin county, focused on raising money for local charities and education.

Website: southbaldwinnewcomers.com

