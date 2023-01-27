Veggie Fajita Dishes at Taqueria Mexico

Studio 10 is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious veggie fajita dishes! Watch the video to check out the veggie fajitas, veggie fajita quesadilla, and veggie fajita taco salad.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.