Veggie Fajita Dishes at Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Studio 10 is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious veggie fajita dishes! Watch the video to check out the veggie fajitas, veggie fajita quesadilla, and veggie fajita taco salad.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

