MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

The Vietnamese New Year Festival starts at 11 a.m. on January 29, 2023 to 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony at 11:30AM

Give out lucky money to the first 200 guests

Lion Dance

Fire Works

Serving Vietnamese authentic foods

Kids’ Games

Live concert starts at 5PM

1131 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36605

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.