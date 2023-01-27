Vietnamese New Year Festival
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vietnamese New Year Festival starts at 11 a.m. on January 29, 2023 to 11 p.m.
- Opening Ceremony at 11:30AM
- Give out lucky money to the first 200 guests
- Lion Dance
- Fire Works
- Serving Vietnamese authentic foods
- Kids’ Games
- Live concert starts at 5PM
1131 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36605
