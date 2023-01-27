Advertise With Us
Vietnamese New Year Festival

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

The Vietnamese New Year Festival starts at 11 a.m. on January 29, 2023 to 11 p.m.

  • Opening Ceremony at 11:30AM
  • Give out lucky money to the first 200 guests
  • Lion Dance
  • Fire Works
  • Serving Vietnamese authentic foods
  • Kids’ Games
  • Live concert starts at 5PM

1131 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36605

