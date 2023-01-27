What to know about your FICO credit score in 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new year is the perfect time to reevaluate financial goals and set new resolutions. Many goals—whether it’s buying a home, financing a new car, or opening a new credit card—require access to credit, so it’s helpful to know the basics about FICO® Scores - used by 90% of top U.S. lenders. Scores are dynamic and can change with credit behavior, so the score consumers have today may not be their score tomorrow. With the right resolutions, consumers can start building a sustainable path toward a credit score that helps achieve their financial goals.

Sally Taylor is the General Manager of FICO. She joined us on Studio10 to discusss some of the following:

CREDIT EDUCATION & FICO® SCORE FACTS:

•HELPFUL INFO – Important advice to improve a credit score

•CRITERIA – The impact of payment history, loans and debt

•INSIGHT – Calculations that go into determining the scores

•PERSPECTIVE – The positive and negative info that are key factors

Sally Taylor is a veteran executive in the predictive analytics and decision management space, with over 30 years of experience shaping, managing and delivering products that directly improve business operations. Seen in Forbes, CNBC, New York Times, USA Today and more, she is a trusted subject matter expert and sought after thought leader in predictive analytics and decision science, specifically lending decisions. A dedicated champion of women leaders, Sally is a long-standing sponsor of Women at FICO and a member of Advancing Women Executives.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.