5th annual Dauphin Island People’s Parade to roll Saturday

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The fifth annual People’s Parade is set to roll at 1 p.m. Saturday on Dauphin Island. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The parade will start at Dauphin Island Sea Lab and end near Island Rainbow Restaurant.

Paradegoers can expect more than 50 decorated units in the parade. Awards will also be presented in categories like best band, best decorated group and best in show.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.