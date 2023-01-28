Hundreds turn out for 5th annual King Cake-Off

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People got into the Mardi Gras spirit early on Friday.

The 2023 King Cake-Off was held Friday at the Mobile Civic Center.

This event gives people not only the chance to sample some of the best king cakes in our area, but to donate to a good cause while doing it.

The room was filled with king cakes from Mobile to across the bay, and with so many options some say they couldn’t choose which was the best.

“Every table gets better and better so it’s hard to pick which one’s good,” Brandon McDonald said. “They’re all good, they’re all amazing, it’s just every table gets better and better.”

The money raised at Friday’s event is especially sweet because it goes towards helping a good local cause.

...Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama.

“I just think it’s a really good event because it does raise money for a charity and so I think that makes it even more special,” Jennifer Tater said.

A first-time event for many people as they anticipate the start of Mardi Gras parades kicking off next week.

Some said it was some of the best king cakes they’ve ever had.

“I have to admit this is outstanding, this is great, and last but not least I’ve heard so much about that crawfish king cake. I’ve tried it...best king cake I’ve ever had in my life,” Kevin Surratt said.

It wasn’t just for the adults, even the kids say they’ll be back!

A list of the winners are below:

Gourmet Goodies - Traditional

Blue Bell - King Cake Inspired Treats

Bishop State - People’s Choice

Sweets & Stuff - Indie Baker

