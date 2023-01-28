Advertise With Us
Nice, mostly sunny day ahead…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We started our Saturday with some chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. We will warm up quickly as the day goes along ad highs will top out in the mid 60s.

Saturday night looks nice if you’re going out. It won’t be as chilly with temps dropping off only into the 50s during the evening.

Rain returns on Sunday, along with the possibility of some stronger storms. The timeline has been moved up with the models forecasting storms beginning in the early afternoon and chances staying high through the late evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has put our coastal counties in a marginal risk (1/5) zone for Sunday. Heating won’t provide much instability, but there may be just enough for isolated severe weather within the line of storms. Otherwise, rain will likely be quite heavy at times Sunday and outdoor plans will be impacted.

