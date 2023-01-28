Parents react to bomb threat at Daphne Middle

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Some scary moments for students and parents in Daphne Friday morning.

Daphne police said there was a bomb threat, and it turned out to be a hoax.

“This is the world we live in today,” said Amy Boswell, parent.

K9s were seen sniffing Daphne Middle, law enforcement agencies from both sides of the bay stood guard around the school.

Police said a juvenile called the front desk at 10:15 a.m., threatening a bomb was inside.

Immediately, about 1,000 people total—including students, faculty, and staff-- were evacuated outside and to the elementary school next door.

Hundreds of panicked parents flooded to pick up their children after given the ‘go-ahead’ by police and the school.

“I was just in tears because my child actually called several times, but I was busy at work,” said one parent, Rachel Reed. “I was just a nervous wreck.

Another parent was also worried upon getting word of the threat.

“Obviously I was concerned,” said Tim Lynch. “They said they weren’t releasing kids and then all of a sudden they were releasing them. I think they did a good response; I mean it looks serious.”

Superintendent Eddie Tyler said some other parents got ahead of themselves and came to the school before given the green light, and that caused issues.

“Parents rushed to come pick their child up, and I’m still scratching my head as to why when we send messages out about it being under control,” said Tyler. “They mess up traffic. They mess up law enforcement. I’m a parent. I understand it. They get excited, but they’ve got to trust that we’ve got their children, and we are protecting their children.”

Daphne police said with the influx of parents rushing to the school, it hindered law enforcement from arriving quicker.

“It presented a problem on several fronts, most of which because we had additional law enforcement trying to come to the scene, and it was slowing them up and getting their simply because of the traffic,” said Sergeant Jason Vannoy.

Police said everyone was kept safe, and no bomb was found.

Middle school students resumed class shortly after 1 p.m., and some parents praised law enforcement for the speedy response and keeping their children safe.

“I know they have been working hard over the summer to make sure that our students are safe, so I’m impressed with their response,” said Lynch.

Sergeant Jason Vannoy said they do believe they have identified the caller, suspected to be a middle-school aged juvenile on the west coast. So far, there are no connections linking the caller to Daphne.

